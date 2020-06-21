120 California Court.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub

Move right in to this updated, ground level unit with a convenient, generous, direct-access garage. This cheerful kitchen has a brand new stainless steel gas stove/oven, and brand new microwave, new dishwasher, updated faucet, and painted white cabinets with white tile counter tops. Relax in front of the fire place in the living room which opens to your your low-maintenance private VIEW yard with plenty of room for both relaxing or dining. Both bathrooms have brand new toilets, faucets and new plumbing. A brand new air conditioning unit was just installed for a comfortable temperature controlled environment. This property features a sparkling pool with spa and playground area. The well-maintained community is minutes from shopping, dining and schools. As a member of Lake Mission Viejo Association, you have access to two beaches, boats, stand-up paddle boards and other water activities as well as summer concerts, fishing and more! This is a VERY CLEAN property for those who are meticulous. No pets property.