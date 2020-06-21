All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like
120 California Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
120 California Court
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:00 PM

120 California Court

120 California Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

120 California Ct, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Pinecrest

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Move right in to this updated, ground level unit with a convenient, generous, direct-access garage. This cheerful kitchen has a brand new stainless steel gas stove/oven, and brand new microwave, new dishwasher, updated faucet, and painted white cabinets with white tile counter tops. Relax in front of the fire place in the living room which opens to your your low-maintenance private VIEW yard with plenty of room for both relaxing or dining. Both bathrooms have brand new toilets, faucets and new plumbing. A brand new air conditioning unit was just installed for a comfortable temperature controlled environment. This property features a sparkling pool with spa and playground area. The well-maintained community is minutes from shopping, dining and schools. As a member of Lake Mission Viejo Association, you have access to two beaches, boats, stand-up paddle boards and other water activities as well as summer concerts, fishing and more! This is a VERY CLEAN property for those who are meticulous. No pets property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 120 California Court have any available units?
120 California Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 120 California Court have?
Some of 120 California Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 California Court currently offering any rent specials?
120 California Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 California Court pet-friendly?
No, 120 California Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 120 California Court offer parking?
Yes, 120 California Court does offer parking.
Does 120 California Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 California Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 California Court have a pool?
Yes, 120 California Court has a pool.
Does 120 California Court have accessible units?
No, 120 California Court does not have accessible units.
Does 120 California Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 California Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 California Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 120 California Court has units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 BedroomsMission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap PlacesMission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside