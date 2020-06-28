All apartments in Los Angeles
Jeremy

1920 Sawtelle Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1920 Sawtelle Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

parking
elevator
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,790* /mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,090* /mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,690* /mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,790* /mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities

Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this stylish West LA furnished one-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and spacious living room. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Los Angeles has to offer!(ID #LAX110)

Designed With You In Mind

Gorgeous furniture, fully-equipped kitchen, smart TV, and a premium wireless speaker are just a few of the amenities youll find inside this one-bedroom apartment. Ideally located in Los Angeles, youll find a lot to love outside as well. When youre ready to relax, youll be happy to discover every Blueground bedroom comes with superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and cozy towels. We handle everything so you can simply show up and start living.

Sleeping Arrangements
-Queen Bed, 63in/160cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-In-Building Laundry
-Pet Friendly
-Indoor Parking
-Garden
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished apartment is located in West Los Angeles. It is a residential and commercial neighborhood surrounded by Santa Monica and the 405 freeway. The area is known for its inviting character, combining cottage-style residences with multi-store complexes and endless dining choices. It also offers top-rated schools, rendering the neighborhood ideal for families. Little, Little Tokyo in Sawtelle is always among the top destinations to eat for locals. Here haute couture and haute cuisine also meet at the Westside Pavilion shopping center. Beverly Hills and Culver City are just a fifteen-minute drive away. Hollywood and Downtown are also reachable within a half hour via the I-10 freeway.

A Few Things To Note

-This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
-Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.
-Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Jeremy have any available units?
Jeremy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is Jeremy currently offering any rent specials?
Jeremy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Jeremy pet-friendly?
No, Jeremy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does Jeremy offer parking?
Yes, Jeremy offers parking.
Does Jeremy have units with washers and dryers?
No, Jeremy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Jeremy have a pool?
No, Jeremy does not have a pool.
Does Jeremy have accessible units?
No, Jeremy does not have accessible units.
Does Jeremy have units with dishwashers?
No, Jeremy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Jeremy have units with air conditioning?
No, Jeremy does not have units with air conditioning.
