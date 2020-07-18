All apartments in Los Angeles
9949 Sepulveda Blvd.
9949 Sepulveda Blvd.

9949 Sepulveda Boulevard · (201) 845-7300
Location

9949 Sepulveda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91345
Mission Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
The Montecito Apartments are conveniently located in Mission Hills, CA. The Residents of the Montecito Apartment Homes have convenient access to shopping including Vons, Ralphs, CVS and Rite Aid. There are also many transportation options available to Residents and there is easy access to both the 405 and 118 Freeways.
.

Amenities: Gated Building, Laundry room, Balcony/Patio.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/mission-hills-0-bed-1-bath/1198/

IT490708 - IT49MC1198

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9949 Sepulveda Blvd. have any available units?
9949 Sepulveda Blvd. has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 9949 Sepulveda Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
9949 Sepulveda Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9949 Sepulveda Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 9949 Sepulveda Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9949 Sepulveda Blvd. offer parking?
No, 9949 Sepulveda Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 9949 Sepulveda Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9949 Sepulveda Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9949 Sepulveda Blvd. have a pool?
No, 9949 Sepulveda Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 9949 Sepulveda Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 9949 Sepulveda Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 9949 Sepulveda Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9949 Sepulveda Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9949 Sepulveda Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9949 Sepulveda Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
