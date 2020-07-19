All apartments in Los Angeles
9829 YOAKUM Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9829 YOAKUM Drive

9829 Yoakum Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9829 Yoakum Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
The next level of modern sophistication w/ an unmistakable sense of strength and boldness in the 90210. Spacious living and dining room offer glass doors that seamlessly integrate indoor/outdoor spaces for dining, entertainment, and relaxation. Gourmet top-of-the-line chef's kitchen w/ Frigidaire appliances, custom cabinetry w/ approximately 13 foot carrera marble peninsula. Floating staircases w/ gorgeous European white oak hardwood floors throughout. Over-sized master suite w/ private patio and enormous closets and patio with stunning canyon views. Skylights complimented w/ floor to ceilingwindows allow sun and light to flow from room to room. Private. Secured. Unmatched. WARNER ELEMENTARY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9829 YOAKUM Drive have any available units?
9829 YOAKUM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9829 YOAKUM Drive have?
Some of 9829 YOAKUM Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9829 YOAKUM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9829 YOAKUM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9829 YOAKUM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9829 YOAKUM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9829 YOAKUM Drive offer parking?
No, 9829 YOAKUM Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9829 YOAKUM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9829 YOAKUM Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9829 YOAKUM Drive have a pool?
No, 9829 YOAKUM Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9829 YOAKUM Drive have accessible units?
No, 9829 YOAKUM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9829 YOAKUM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9829 YOAKUM Drive has units with dishwashers.
