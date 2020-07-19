9829 YOAKUM Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities

The next level of modern sophistication w/ an unmistakable sense of strength and boldness in the 90210. Spacious living and dining room offer glass doors that seamlessly integrate indoor/outdoor spaces for dining, entertainment, and relaxation. Gourmet top-of-the-line chef's kitchen w/ Frigidaire appliances, custom cabinetry w/ approximately 13 foot carrera marble peninsula. Floating staircases w/ gorgeous European white oak hardwood floors throughout. Over-sized master suite w/ private patio and enormous closets and patio with stunning canyon views. Skylights complimented w/ floor to ceilingwindows allow sun and light to flow from room to room. Private. Secured. Unmatched. WARNER ELEMENTARY!