9700 Via Roma

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Welcome to Cabrini Villas! Located just minutes from Downtown Burbank resides this stylish 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, two-story Townhome with attached 2-car garage. Upon entering find glossy laminate floors & recessed lighting that runs throughout the spacious living room & adjacent dining area. The living room has glass sliding doors that leads you out to a patio complete with privacy hedge, perfect for a relaxing evening at home. There's even a dry bar in the living room, handy for keeping snacks & other goodies during a party or movie night. The modern kitchen features stainless-steel appliances, sleek countertops & an embellished tiled backsplash. Up the stairs are the 3 refreshingly bright bedrooms, all complete with built-in closet space & nicely sized windows. The master bedroom is complete with a walk-in closet & a private bathroom. As an added feature, this unit has a laundry area in the garage, along with a bonus room that can be used as an office or storage room. The complex features a community pool to splash around in when the weekend hits & the waters beckon you to just relax. Enjoy all the fabulous resort styled amenities at Cabrini Villas as 7 pools, 6 tennis courts, recreation room & 24 hour security patrol.