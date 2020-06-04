All apartments in Los Angeles
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9700 Via Roma
Last updated June 6 2020

9700 Via Roma

9700 Via Roma · No Longer Available
Location

9700 Via Roma, Los Angeles, CA 91504
Sun Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to Cabrini Villas! Located just minutes from Downtown Burbank resides this stylish 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, two-story Townhome with attached 2-car garage. Upon entering find glossy laminate floors & recessed lighting that runs throughout the spacious living room & adjacent dining area. The living room has glass sliding doors that leads you out to a patio complete with privacy hedge, perfect for a relaxing evening at home. There's even a dry bar in the living room, handy for keeping snacks & other goodies during a party or movie night. The modern kitchen features stainless-steel appliances, sleek countertops & an embellished tiled backsplash. Up the stairs are the 3 refreshingly bright bedrooms, all complete with built-in closet space & nicely sized windows. The master bedroom is complete with a walk-in closet & a private bathroom. As an added feature, this unit has a laundry area in the garage, along with a bonus room that can be used as an office or storage room. The complex features a community pool to splash around in when the weekend hits & the waters beckon you to just relax. Enjoy all the fabulous resort styled amenities at Cabrini Villas as 7 pools, 6 tennis courts, recreation room & 24 hour security patrol.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9700 Via Roma have any available units?
9700 Via Roma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9700 Via Roma have?
Some of 9700 Via Roma's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9700 Via Roma currently offering any rent specials?
9700 Via Roma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9700 Via Roma pet-friendly?
No, 9700 Via Roma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9700 Via Roma offer parking?
Yes, 9700 Via Roma offers parking.
Does 9700 Via Roma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9700 Via Roma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9700 Via Roma have a pool?
Yes, 9700 Via Roma has a pool.
Does 9700 Via Roma have accessible units?
No, 9700 Via Roma does not have accessible units.
Does 9700 Via Roma have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9700 Via Roma has units with dishwashers.

