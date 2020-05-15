9635 Cedar Brook Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

9635 Cedarbrook - Property Id: 168239



A must see charming 4 beds, 4.5 baths . This beautiful fully furnished home is ideal for entertaining,. It's Tuscany inspired home with a Moroccan spin has the a relaxing vibe throughout. With large living space including a lovely fireplace leads out to the yard giving an open concepts feel. Kitchen includes stainless steal top of the line appliances and lovely island. Bedrooms are tastefully decorated open and airy. One bedroom can be used as a maids quarter with separate entrance.



There is a large wrap around terrace is ideal for dining and unwinding. This hidden gem is a secluded oasis giving you that perfect out of city feel in the heart of BHPO. The extensive outdoor space includes kitchen w/ built-in pizza oven, dining terrace, wood-burning fireplace, lounge and bar w/ breath taking 180 canyon views.



This home is a must see!



