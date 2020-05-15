All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

9635 Cedar Brook Dr

9635 Cedarbrook Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9635 Cedarbrook Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9635 Cedarbrook - Property Id: 168239

A must see charming 4 beds, 4.5 baths . This beautiful fully furnished home is ideal for entertaining,. It's Tuscany inspired home with a Moroccan spin has the a relaxing vibe throughout. With large living space including a lovely fireplace leads out to the yard giving an open concepts feel. Kitchen includes stainless steal top of the line appliances and lovely island. Bedrooms are tastefully decorated open and airy. One bedroom can be used as a maids quarter with separate entrance.

There is a large wrap around terrace is ideal for dining and unwinding. This hidden gem is a secluded oasis giving you that perfect out of city feel in the heart of BHPO. The extensive outdoor space includes kitchen w/ built-in pizza oven, dining terrace, wood-burning fireplace, lounge and bar w/ breath taking 180 canyon views.

This home is a must see!

For fast response and showings please text 310-893-4942
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/168239
Property Id 168239

(RLNE5382757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9635 Cedar Brook Dr have any available units?
9635 Cedar Brook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9635 Cedar Brook Dr have?
Some of 9635 Cedar Brook Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9635 Cedar Brook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9635 Cedar Brook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9635 Cedar Brook Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9635 Cedar Brook Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9635 Cedar Brook Dr offer parking?
No, 9635 Cedar Brook Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9635 Cedar Brook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9635 Cedar Brook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9635 Cedar Brook Dr have a pool?
No, 9635 Cedar Brook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9635 Cedar Brook Dr have accessible units?
No, 9635 Cedar Brook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9635 Cedar Brook Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9635 Cedar Brook Dr has units with dishwashers.

