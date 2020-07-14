All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 956 W 9th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
956 W 9th Street
Last updated February 7 2020 at 8:38 PM

956 W 9th Street

956 West 9th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Central San Pedro
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

956 West 9th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
956 W 9th St #5
San Pedro, CA 90731

1 Bed | 1 Bath | Pet Friendly | Immediate Move-in | Rent $1,650
______________________________________

Description:

Newly remodeled in 2019, bright, upper level unit in quiet condominium with gated entry. Unfurnished 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom. Remodeled Bathroom, Kitchen and adjacent Dining Room. Private Laundry Room. Reserved parking space in gated parking garage.

Amenities:
• Entire unit has been remodeled throughout (paint, flooring, kitchen, bathroom etc.)
• New Designer Kitchen and Appliances: Whirlpool Stainless Steel Refrigerator, 5 Burner Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, All New Self Closing Cabinets/Drawers and lovely Quartz Counter tops.
• Spacious Bedroom with large mirrored closets.
• Fully Upgraded Bathroom w/ Quartz Counter tops, Vanity and Fixtures.
• Hardwood style vinyl laminate throughout the unit.
• Brand New Dual Paned Windows.
• Private Laundry Room – 2 New Samsung Machines.
• Top Floor/Rear Unit offers Peace and Privacy.
• Peek-a-Boo Views of P. V. Hills from Dining Room.
• 1 Secured Parking Space with stairs leading to the unit and a back yard common area.

Conveniently located in the Heart of San Pedro in the popular Vista Del Oro Area, close to Cabrillo Beach, marina, tourist destinations, downtown San Pedro and public transportation access; and in the South Bay area with access to Long Beach, Wilmington, Harbor City, Lomita, Carson, Torrance, Redondo Beach and adjacent to Palos Verdes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 956 W 9th Street have any available units?
956 W 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 956 W 9th Street have?
Some of 956 W 9th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 956 W 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
956 W 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 956 W 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 956 W 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 956 W 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 956 W 9th Street offers parking.
Does 956 W 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 956 W 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 956 W 9th Street have a pool?
Yes, 956 W 9th Street has a pool.
Does 956 W 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 956 W 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 956 W 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 956 W 9th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College