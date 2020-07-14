956 W 9th Street

Amenities

956 W 9th St #5

San Pedro, CA 90731



1 Bed | 1 Bath | Pet Friendly | Immediate Move-in | Rent $1,650

Newly remodeled in 2019, bright, upper level unit in quiet condominium with gated entry. Unfurnished 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom. Remodeled Bathroom, Kitchen and adjacent Dining Room. Private Laundry Room. Reserved parking space in gated parking garage.



• Entire unit has been remodeled throughout (paint, flooring, kitchen, bathroom etc.)

• New Designer Kitchen and Appliances: Whirlpool Stainless Steel Refrigerator, 5 Burner Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, All New Self Closing Cabinets/Drawers and lovely Quartz Counter tops.

• Spacious Bedroom with large mirrored closets.

• Fully Upgraded Bathroom w/ Quartz Counter tops, Vanity and Fixtures.

• Hardwood style vinyl laminate throughout the unit.

• Brand New Dual Paned Windows.

• Private Laundry Room – 2 New Samsung Machines.

• Top Floor/Rear Unit offers Peace and Privacy.

• Peek-a-Boo Views of P. V. Hills from Dining Room.

• 1 Secured Parking Space with stairs leading to the unit and a back yard common area.



Conveniently located in the Heart of San Pedro in the popular Vista Del Oro Area, close to Cabrillo Beach, marina, tourist destinations, downtown San Pedro and public transportation access; and in the South Bay area with access to Long Beach, Wilmington, Harbor City, Lomita, Carson, Torrance, Redondo Beach and adjacent to Palos Verdes.