926 N Crescent Heights

Unit Amenities furnished walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

Masterpiece in the Heart of the City! - 5 Bed /4.5 Bath, NEW, Sexy, Contemporary Home. A bright and open floor plan blends the kitchen and living areas, and opens onto a private entertainer's backyard with a pool, spa and outdoor kitchen; Equipped with Fleetwood sliding, glass pocket doors that disappear for the quintessential indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Plus, enjoy top-of-the-line, designer finishes, appliances, and technology for today's discerning, tech-savvy homeowner. One bedroom/office w/bath downstairs. The 2nd floor boasts (2) sizable guest bedrooms and a bonus work/study/play area. The Master Suite has a huge walk in closet & gorgeous spa bathroom. Close to every amenity: shops, restaurants, boutiques, the Grove and Beverly Center.



Virtual tour : https://youtu.be/m8lOylibQ1o



Take a tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TyAacyMqmjX&mls=1



Home can be rented furnished if desired.



Best contact is via email to Justin@moneminc.com.



