Los Angeles, CA
926 N Crescent Heights
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

926 N Crescent Heights

926 North Crescent Heights Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

926 North Crescent Heights Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
Masterpiece in the Heart of the City! - 5 Bed /4.5 Bath, NEW, Sexy, Contemporary Home. A bright and open floor plan blends the kitchen and living areas, and opens onto a private entertainer's backyard with a pool, spa and outdoor kitchen; Equipped with Fleetwood sliding, glass pocket doors that disappear for the quintessential indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Plus, enjoy top-of-the-line, designer finishes, appliances, and technology for today's discerning, tech-savvy homeowner. One bedroom/office w/bath downstairs. The 2nd floor boasts (2) sizable guest bedrooms and a bonus work/study/play area. The Master Suite has a huge walk in closet & gorgeous spa bathroom. Close to every amenity: shops, restaurants, boutiques, the Grove and Beverly Center.

Virtual tour : https://youtu.be/m8lOylibQ1o

Take a tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TyAacyMqmjX&mls=1

Home can be rented furnished if desired.

Best contact is via email to Justin@moneminc.com.

(RLNE2918615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 N Crescent Heights have any available units?
926 N Crescent Heights doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 926 N Crescent Heights have?
Some of 926 N Crescent Heights's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 N Crescent Heights currently offering any rent specials?
926 N Crescent Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 N Crescent Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, 926 N Crescent Heights is pet friendly.
Does 926 N Crescent Heights offer parking?
No, 926 N Crescent Heights does not offer parking.
Does 926 N Crescent Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, 926 N Crescent Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 N Crescent Heights have a pool?
Yes, 926 N Crescent Heights has a pool.
Does 926 N Crescent Heights have accessible units?
No, 926 N Crescent Heights does not have accessible units.
Does 926 N Crescent Heights have units with dishwashers?
No, 926 N Crescent Heights does not have units with dishwashers.

