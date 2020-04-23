918 MALTMAN Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome Home, to this precisely laid out 1 bedroom 1 bath historical bungalow. This is a small home, inside a collection of small homes. Located in the hottest east-side neighborhood of Silver Lake. Within walking distance to the Sunset Junction, Jewel, Cafecito Organico, Kettle Black and Trois Familia. This property includes a garage, and small backyard space. Off street parking included. Please do not walk or drive onto the private drive. Walk in with an appointment to see the property. Small pets OK with additional deposit. Credit report and minimum score a must. No sign on property.