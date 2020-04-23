All apartments in Los Angeles
918 MALTMAN Avenue
918 MALTMAN Avenue

918 Maltman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

918 Maltman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome Home, to this precisely laid out 1 bedroom 1 bath historical bungalow. This is a small home, inside a collection of small homes. Located in the hottest east-side neighborhood of Silver Lake. Within walking distance to the Sunset Junction, Jewel, Cafecito Organico, Kettle Black and Trois Familia. This property includes a garage, and small backyard space. Off street parking included. Please do not walk or drive onto the private drive. Walk in with an appointment to see the property. Small pets OK with additional deposit. Credit report and minimum score a must. No sign on property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 MALTMAN Avenue have any available units?
918 MALTMAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 918 MALTMAN Avenue have?
Some of 918 MALTMAN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 MALTMAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
918 MALTMAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 MALTMAN Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 918 MALTMAN Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 918 MALTMAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 918 MALTMAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 918 MALTMAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 918 MALTMAN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 MALTMAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 918 MALTMAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 918 MALTMAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 918 MALTMAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 918 MALTMAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 918 MALTMAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
