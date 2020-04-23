913 South Le Doux Road, Los Angeles, CA 90035 Pico - Robertson
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the Pico Robertson area, minutes from Beverly Hills is this charming upstairs 3 bed 2 bath apartment. Close to parks, museums, and restaurants. Second and Third bedroom are connected. Available immediately and easy to show.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
