Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

913 South LE DOUX Road

913 South Le Doux Road · No Longer Available
Location

913 South Le Doux Road, Los Angeles, CA 90035
Pico - Robertson

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the Pico Robertson area, minutes from Beverly Hills is this charming upstairs 3 bed 2 bath apartment. Close to parks, museums, and restaurants. Second and Third bedroom are connected. Available immediately and easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 South LE DOUX Road have any available units?
913 South LE DOUX Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 913 South LE DOUX Road currently offering any rent specials?
913 South LE DOUX Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 South LE DOUX Road pet-friendly?
No, 913 South LE DOUX Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 913 South LE DOUX Road offer parking?
Yes, 913 South LE DOUX Road offers parking.
Does 913 South LE DOUX Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 South LE DOUX Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 South LE DOUX Road have a pool?
No, 913 South LE DOUX Road does not have a pool.
Does 913 South LE DOUX Road have accessible units?
No, 913 South LE DOUX Road does not have accessible units.
Does 913 South LE DOUX Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 913 South LE DOUX Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 913 South LE DOUX Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 913 South LE DOUX Road does not have units with air conditioning.
