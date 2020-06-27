All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 9124 Jellico.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9124 Jellico
Last updated July 12 2019 at 3:25 AM

9124 Jellico

9124 Jellico Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9124 Jellico Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
This Charming home is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in Northridge. Enter into an open concept living space with a spacious kitchen equipped with a large island. Off the kitchen is a cozy family room and living room both with fireplaces. The master suite with a large walk in closet opens to a private patio. This pool home has a lush backyard with a grassy area for play and a covered patio right off of the main house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9124 Jellico have any available units?
9124 Jellico doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9124 Jellico have?
Some of 9124 Jellico's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9124 Jellico currently offering any rent specials?
9124 Jellico is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9124 Jellico pet-friendly?
No, 9124 Jellico is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9124 Jellico offer parking?
No, 9124 Jellico does not offer parking.
Does 9124 Jellico have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9124 Jellico does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9124 Jellico have a pool?
Yes, 9124 Jellico has a pool.
Does 9124 Jellico have accessible units?
No, 9124 Jellico does not have accessible units.
Does 9124 Jellico have units with dishwashers?
No, 9124 Jellico does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College