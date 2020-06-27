9124 Jellico

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool

This Charming home is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in Northridge. Enter into an open concept living space with a spacious kitchen equipped with a large island. Off the kitchen is a cozy family room and living room both with fireplaces. The master suite with a large walk in closet opens to a private patio. This pool home has a lush backyard with a grassy area for play and a covered patio right off of the main house.