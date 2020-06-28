All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8781 Cayuga Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8781 Cayuga Avenue
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

8781 Cayuga Avenue

8781 Cayuga Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8781 Cayuga Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91352
Sun Valley

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home Away From Home in San Francisco.

Conveniently located home 15 minutes away from the financial district via BART. The BART staion is Glen Park. A 15 minute walk.

Enjoy all the amenities of home while visiting the Bay Area. Charming and immaculate Retro family home ready to rent. This newly listed properties boasts (2) bedrooms and (3) full baths.

Master Bedroom with Queen Bed and its own private full bathroom. Second bedroom has (2) twin beds with huge walk in closet.
The house has a large tandem (2) car garage , a rarity in San Francisco, as well as street parking. The house has a covered gated entrance lined with plants.

Emerse yourself in culture just a few blocks up on Mission Street. Loaded with unique shops and boutiques, youll find anything your looking for. Banking, shopping, and transit are all in walking distance.

This is our family property. It is our parents home and the one we grew up in. It is immaculately maintained for your living comfort.

The people in the neighborhood are very friendly. Most of them have lived there for many years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8781 Cayuga Avenue have any available units?
8781 Cayuga Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 8781 Cayuga Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8781 Cayuga Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8781 Cayuga Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8781 Cayuga Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8781 Cayuga Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8781 Cayuga Avenue offers parking.
Does 8781 Cayuga Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8781 Cayuga Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8781 Cayuga Avenue have a pool?
No, 8781 Cayuga Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8781 Cayuga Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8781 Cayuga Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8781 Cayuga Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8781 Cayuga Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8781 Cayuga Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8781 Cayuga Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Move Cross Country
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Del Mor Apartments
1551 Echo Park Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College