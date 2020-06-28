8781 Cayuga Avenue

Amenities

Home Away From Home in San Francisco.



Conveniently located home 15 minutes away from the financial district via BART. The BART staion is Glen Park. A 15 minute walk.



Enjoy all the amenities of home while visiting the Bay Area. Charming and immaculate Retro family home ready to rent. This newly listed properties boasts (2) bedrooms and (3) full baths.



Master Bedroom with Queen Bed and its own private full bathroom. Second bedroom has (2) twin beds with huge walk in closet.

The house has a large tandem (2) car garage , a rarity in San Francisco, as well as street parking. The house has a covered gated entrance lined with plants.



Emerse yourself in culture just a few blocks up on Mission Street. Loaded with unique shops and boutiques, youll find anything your looking for. Banking, shopping, and transit are all in walking distance.



This is our family property. It is our parents home and the one we grew up in. It is immaculately maintained for your living comfort.



The people in the neighborhood are very friendly. Most of them have lived there for many years.