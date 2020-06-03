All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8707 Falmouth.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8707 Falmouth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8707 Falmouth

8707 Falmouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8707 Falmouth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
Walk to Beach! Ideal, Live, Work, Play. - FULLY FURNISHED - Clean and bright top floor corner unit in 3 story open plan building. Comfortable, quality, private, quiet, Resort-style living. Your Home away from Home!

A Contemporary Classic 1 bedroom + Loft. Spacious living room with, vaulted ceiling, hardwood flooring, gas & wood burning Fireplace, large Balcony with access from both living and bedroom. Stainless kitchen appliances (fridge has filtered water and auto ice maker on door), beautiful granite counters, travertine entry and kitchen floor. Large bedroom with queen bed and 2 full sized (back to back) Closets. Spiral staircase to large Loft, set up as an office with chaise lounge. Kitchen is equipped with service for 4 plus all the necessary kitchen gadgets (toaster, blender etc) along with some Gourmet extras. Bathroom is split; door separates vanity from toilet and tub/shower.

Unit features: Stainless BBQ, Table and chairs on the balcony with serene garden view. Full sized Washer & Dryer, central air/heat, non-smoking and pet free environment. Overall good looks with modern bar & designer details throughout.

Included: one assigned parking space in sub garage (close to the elevator), cable and high speed internet with WiFi. Hassle free living awaits..

Extra: 2 bicycles available for use during your stay. (With key deposit)

Along with friendly and respectful neighbors; Quiet & Private - Seagate Village is beautifully landscaped and excellently maintained with trees and running brooks throughout. Complex is gated with remote vehicle entry. This is a non-smoking complex. No smoking allowed in the unit nor anywhere on the complex grounds.

Complex features include: 2 pools, 3 jacuzzis and 2 tennis courts, all conveniently located to unit. (You will often be the only one in the jacuzzi.) Easy access to 22 mile strand bike path from here.

Easy living - Blocks to beach and close to all the best of West Los Angeles; LAX, LMU, Playa Vista, El Segundo, Marina del Rey, freeways (90, 405 & 105), walk to bars and restaurants. 1 mile - no traffic, back road direct -to shopping center; Trader Joes, CVS, Staples, Car Wash, In & Out, I-hop, Starbucks plus much more. Easy access to Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, Venice, Santa Monica, Mar Vista & Culver City.

Tenant must abide by Home Owners Association Rules.

*Lease term minimum: 3 months. $3200/month for 3 - 6 months (Utilities included with Cap)
Long term is Welcomed as well. $2900/month for 7 - 12 months (Utilities not included)

**Non-Refundable Cleaning fee taken from Deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8707 Falmouth have any available units?
8707 Falmouth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8707 Falmouth have?
Some of 8707 Falmouth's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8707 Falmouth currently offering any rent specials?
8707 Falmouth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8707 Falmouth pet-friendly?
No, 8707 Falmouth is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8707 Falmouth offer parking?
Yes, 8707 Falmouth offers parking.
Does 8707 Falmouth have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8707 Falmouth offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8707 Falmouth have a pool?
Yes, 8707 Falmouth has a pool.
Does 8707 Falmouth have accessible units?
No, 8707 Falmouth does not have accessible units.
Does 8707 Falmouth have units with dishwashers?
No, 8707 Falmouth does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College