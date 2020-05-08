8697 FRANKLIN Avenue

Amenities

Just minutes from the Sunset Strip, this gated private home sits a top the Hollywood Hills, providing seamless scenery from The Griffith Observatory to The Getty museum, City lights downtown all the way west to the ocean. Intoxicating at night with large fireplace, walls of glass that open up to upper & lower patios provide the perfect ambiance in the sunset strip stunner. The home has a formal dining room, designer high-end gourmet kitchen, luxurious master suite with a spa-like bath and private patio, 2 car garage with charging for electric vehicles, large motor court, and additional \reserved street space.