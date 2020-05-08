All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8697 FRANKLIN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8697 FRANKLIN Avenue
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:32 AM

8697 FRANKLIN Avenue

8697 Franklin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8697 Franklin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Just minutes from the Sunset Strip, this gated private home sits a top the Hollywood Hills, providing seamless scenery from The Griffith Observatory to The Getty museum, City lights downtown all the way west to the ocean. Intoxicating at night with large fireplace, walls of glass that open up to upper & lower patios provide the perfect ambiance in the sunset strip stunner. The home has a formal dining room, designer high-end gourmet kitchen, luxurious master suite with a spa-like bath and private patio, 2 car garage with charging for electric vehicles, large motor court, and additional \reserved street space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8697 FRANKLIN Avenue have any available units?
8697 FRANKLIN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8697 FRANKLIN Avenue have?
Some of 8697 FRANKLIN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8697 FRANKLIN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8697 FRANKLIN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8697 FRANKLIN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8697 FRANKLIN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8697 FRANKLIN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8697 FRANKLIN Avenue offers parking.
Does 8697 FRANKLIN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8697 FRANKLIN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8697 FRANKLIN Avenue have a pool?
No, 8697 FRANKLIN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8697 FRANKLIN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8697 FRANKLIN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8697 FRANKLIN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8697 FRANKLIN Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College