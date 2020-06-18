All apartments in Los Angeles
863 Haverford Ave.

863 Haverford Avenue · (818) 998-0597
Location

863 Haverford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 863 Haverford Ave. · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Move-in ready 2+1 duplex in PRIME Pacific Palisades location! (863 Haverford) - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! 2nd floor unit FOR LEASE in Pacific Palisades duplex! Located in a highly desirable neighborhood near Palisades Village; half a block to Gelson; short distance to Palisades Bluffs; 1 block from Temescal Canyon; and less than 10 min drive to Santa Monica! Features include: 2BR + 1BA floorplan w/approx 1200 SQF of space; living + dining space w/large picture windows for lots of natural light; charming kitchen w/breakfast nook + stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave + coffee maker provided); stacked washer + dryer; master bedroom w/king size bed; guest bedroom features queen size bed + both have lots of storage; carpet + wood laminate flooring; pets considered w/owners approval; 2 parking spaces included; unit is available FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED; flexible lease term; brand new A/C system being installed. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com. Please review posted rules for entry - https://www.dropbox.com/preview/H%26H%20Office/Covid-19/CAR%20Forms/CAR%20PRE%20-%20Posted%20Rules%20for%20Entry.pdf?role=personal

(RLNE5670752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

