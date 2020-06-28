862 W 73rd St

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Brand-new 3bd/2ba built in 2019 back house with its own alley access and central AC and Heating - Brand-new 3bd/2ba built in 2019 back house with its own alley access, private driveway, private yard, and central AC and Heating, laundry hook in unit. The house is at back of 860 W 73rd St. It has additional storage but without garage.

Open design with kitchen and dinning room right next to large living room, recessed lighting, laminated wood and tile flooring, dual pane window with shutters throughout the house,

The brand-new kitchen with quartz counter tops, custom maple cabinets. Baths with custom travertine tile flooring, beautiful custom vanity w/ quartz counter tops and maple cabinets.

Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pets submit for approval. Equal Opportunity Housing *Availability and price subject to change.



(RLNE5143108)