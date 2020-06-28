All apartments in Los Angeles
862 W 73rd St
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

862 W 73rd St

862 West 73rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

862 West 73rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90044

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand-new 3bd/2ba built in 2019 back house with its own alley access and central AC and Heating - Brand-new 3bd/2ba built in 2019 back house with its own alley access, private driveway, private yard, and central AC and Heating, laundry hook in unit. The house is at back of 860 W 73rd St. It has additional storage but without garage.
Open design with kitchen and dinning room right next to large living room, recessed lighting, laminated wood and tile flooring, dual pane window with shutters throughout the house,
The brand-new kitchen with quartz counter tops, custom maple cabinets. Baths with custom travertine tile flooring, beautiful custom vanity w/ quartz counter tops and maple cabinets.
Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pets submit for approval. Equal Opportunity Housing *Availability and price subject to change.

(RLNE5143108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 862 W 73rd St have any available units?
862 W 73rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 862 W 73rd St have?
Some of 862 W 73rd St's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 862 W 73rd St currently offering any rent specials?
862 W 73rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 862 W 73rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 862 W 73rd St is pet friendly.
Does 862 W 73rd St offer parking?
Yes, 862 W 73rd St offers parking.
Does 862 W 73rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 862 W 73rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 862 W 73rd St have a pool?
No, 862 W 73rd St does not have a pool.
Does 862 W 73rd St have accessible units?
No, 862 W 73rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 862 W 73rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 862 W 73rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
