Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8601 International Ave
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:19 PM

8601 International Ave

8601 International Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8601 International Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91304
Canoga Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This bright upper-level Villa Park condo is conveniently located just across the street from the park. Great floor plan: Large living room with high vaulted ceilings, balcony and separate dining area. 2 bedrooms / 1 bathroom. Some of the features include: Updated kitchen with granite counter top, Updated bathroom with new vanity, Nest thermostat, Master bedroom with walk-in closet, Central AC and new paint throughout. Community offers gated access with secured entry, sparkling pool, spa, clubhouse, BBQ area, green belt, laundry facility. Parking area with 1 assigned parking.Water and Trash paid by the owner. Unit is non-smoking, however, there is a smoking neighbor. Section 8 participants are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8601 International Ave have any available units?
8601 International Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8601 International Ave have?
Some of 8601 International Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8601 International Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8601 International Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8601 International Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8601 International Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8601 International Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8601 International Ave offers parking.
Does 8601 International Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8601 International Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8601 International Ave have a pool?
Yes, 8601 International Ave has a pool.
Does 8601 International Ave have accessible units?
No, 8601 International Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8601 International Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8601 International Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

