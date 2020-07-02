8601 International Ave

Amenities

This bright upper-level Villa Park condo is conveniently located just across the street from the park. Great floor plan: Large living room with high vaulted ceilings, balcony and separate dining area. 2 bedrooms / 1 bathroom. Some of the features include: Updated kitchen with granite counter top, Updated bathroom with new vanity, Nest thermostat, Master bedroom with walk-in closet, Central AC and new paint throughout. Community offers gated access with secured entry, sparkling pool, spa, clubhouse, BBQ area, green belt, laundry facility. Parking area with 1 assigned parking.Water and Trash paid by the owner. Unit is non-smoking, however, there is a smoking neighbor. Section 8 participants are welcome.