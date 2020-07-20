Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
857 TOYOPA Drive
Last updated September 26 2019 at 8:00 PM
857 TOYOPA Drive
857 N Toyopa Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
857 N Toyopa Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 857 TOYOPA Drive have any available units?
857 TOYOPA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 857 TOYOPA Drive have?
Some of 857 TOYOPA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 857 TOYOPA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
857 TOYOPA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 857 TOYOPA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 857 TOYOPA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 857 TOYOPA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 857 TOYOPA Drive offers parking.
Does 857 TOYOPA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 857 TOYOPA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 857 TOYOPA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 857 TOYOPA Drive has a pool.
Does 857 TOYOPA Drive have accessible units?
No, 857 TOYOPA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 857 TOYOPA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 857 TOYOPA Drive has units with dishwashers.
