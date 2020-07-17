All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8520 OAK COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8520 OAK COURT
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

8520 OAK COURT

8520 Oak Court · (818) 577-6208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8520 Oak Court, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8520 OAK COURT · Avail. now

$9,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Legendary DJ Jim Ladd's Longtime Home and Studio High in the Hollywood Hills - "The Ladd Padd," situated "High in the Hollywood Hills," is the longtime Laurel Canyon home and studio of legendary classic rock DJ Jim Ladd. A place where Jim's friends, iconic musicians like The Eagles, Jackson Browne, Crosby Stills Nash & Young, and The Doors came to hang out and jam.

A ride up the Hillavator brings you to the front door of this newly remodeled, open, and light two bedroom two bath home with three balconies. Restored close to its original 1960's open plan layout, the kitchen and bar have white walls and cabinets topped by mahogany butcher block counter tops, accented with charming Spanish tile -- all atop a dark, plank floor. From the moment you walk in the door, the view greets you, stretching from a downstairs balcony to the dining nook where Tom Petty shared a smoke with the man he dubbed "The Last DJ."

Upstairs, the master bedroom features a balcony overlooking downtown Hollywood, an enlarged master bathroom with stained glass windows, and a walk-in closet. The guest bedroom, from which Ladd aired his SiriusXM show and interviewed countless
musicians, from Bonnie Raitt to Carlos Santana, was expanded, and new windows capture the stunning canyon views.

And did we tell you about John Lennon? He lived next door.

Do not miss this opportunity to be the first to live in this newly remodeled priceless piece of music and architectural history. You will not want to leave this Hollywood Hills treehouse once you experience it in person. Landlord pays for Hillavator maintenance, gardening, and general home maintenance. Property is professionally managed.

(RLNE5858172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8520 OAK COURT have any available units?
8520 OAK COURT has a unit available for $9,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8520 OAK COURT have?
Some of 8520 OAK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8520 OAK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8520 OAK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8520 OAK COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 8520 OAK COURT is pet friendly.
Does 8520 OAK COURT offer parking?
No, 8520 OAK COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8520 OAK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8520 OAK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8520 OAK COURT have a pool?
No, 8520 OAK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8520 OAK COURT have accessible units?
No, 8520 OAK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8520 OAK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8520 OAK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 8520 OAK COURT?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
5217 Virginia Avenue
5217 Virginia Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity