8520 OAK COURT

Legendary DJ Jim Ladd's Longtime Home and Studio High in the Hollywood Hills - "The Ladd Padd," situated "High in the Hollywood Hills," is the longtime Laurel Canyon home and studio of legendary classic rock DJ Jim Ladd. A place where Jim's friends, iconic musicians like The Eagles, Jackson Browne, Crosby Stills Nash & Young, and The Doors came to hang out and jam.



A ride up the Hillavator brings you to the front door of this newly remodeled, open, and light two bedroom two bath home with three balconies. Restored close to its original 1960's open plan layout, the kitchen and bar have white walls and cabinets topped by mahogany butcher block counter tops, accented with charming Spanish tile -- all atop a dark, plank floor. From the moment you walk in the door, the view greets you, stretching from a downstairs balcony to the dining nook where Tom Petty shared a smoke with the man he dubbed "The Last DJ."



Upstairs, the master bedroom features a balcony overlooking downtown Hollywood, an enlarged master bathroom with stained glass windows, and a walk-in closet. The guest bedroom, from which Ladd aired his SiriusXM show and interviewed countless

musicians, from Bonnie Raitt to Carlos Santana, was expanded, and new windows capture the stunning canyon views.



And did we tell you about John Lennon? He lived next door.



Do not miss this opportunity to be the first to live in this newly remodeled priceless piece of music and architectural history. You will not want to leave this Hollywood Hills treehouse once you experience it in person. Landlord pays for Hillavator maintenance, gardening, and general home maintenance. Property is professionally managed.



