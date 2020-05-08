8501 HEDGES Place

Amenities

Views, Views, Views! Classic Hollywood Hills Home just above Sunset Plaza! Recently renovated traditional home! Surrounded by Multi-Million Dollar architectural homes! 2 bd/2.5 ba, open floor plan living w/ beamed ceilings & fireplace. On a quiet, celebrity-filled street, home can be furnished or unfurnished. Ample kitchen boasts top-notch appliances, marble counters w/separate lounge/dining area. Two huge, en-suite bedrooms downstairs. Just seconds to the best restaurants, gyms, shopping, clubs, etc. Enjoy the ultimate, LA lifestyle!