8501 HEDGES Place
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

8501 HEDGES Place

8501 Hedges Place · No Longer Available
Location

8501 Hedges Place, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Views, Views, Views! Classic Hollywood Hills Home just above Sunset Plaza! Recently renovated traditional home! Surrounded by Multi-Million Dollar architectural homes! 2 bd/2.5 ba, open floor plan living w/ beamed ceilings & fireplace. On a quiet, celebrity-filled street, home can be furnished or unfurnished. Ample kitchen boasts top-notch appliances, marble counters w/separate lounge/dining area. Two huge, en-suite bedrooms downstairs. Just seconds to the best restaurants, gyms, shopping, clubs, etc. Enjoy the ultimate, LA lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8501 HEDGES Place have any available units?
8501 HEDGES Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8501 HEDGES Place have?
Some of 8501 HEDGES Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8501 HEDGES Place currently offering any rent specials?
8501 HEDGES Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8501 HEDGES Place pet-friendly?
No, 8501 HEDGES Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8501 HEDGES Place offer parking?
Yes, 8501 HEDGES Place offers parking.
Does 8501 HEDGES Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8501 HEDGES Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8501 HEDGES Place have a pool?
No, 8501 HEDGES Place does not have a pool.
Does 8501 HEDGES Place have accessible units?
No, 8501 HEDGES Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8501 HEDGES Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8501 HEDGES Place has units with dishwashers.
