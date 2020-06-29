All apartments in Los Angeles
848 North SYCAMORE Avenue

848 North Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

848 North Sycamore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
WALKER'S PARADISE! A beautiful and newly remodeled 1 bed, 1 bath apartment in Hollywood is now available! Extremely desirable and walkable location just a stone's throw away from Sprouts, Starbucks, WeWork, and very close to countless restaurants, coffee shops and bars such as Tatsu Ramen, Blu Jam Cafe, Pizzeria Mozza, Fat Sal's, M cafe, Milk, Salt & Straw and more! Everything is brand new! The unit includes stainless steel appliances including a range/oven, refrigerator and dishwasher, Central AC, recessed lighting, beautiful flooring throughout and all new tiles and fixtures. Washer and dryer in building. Small pets allowed with a deposit. Street parking only. Come and see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 848 North SYCAMORE Avenue have any available units?
848 North SYCAMORE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 848 North SYCAMORE Avenue have?
Some of 848 North SYCAMORE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 848 North SYCAMORE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
848 North SYCAMORE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 848 North SYCAMORE Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 848 North SYCAMORE Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 848 North SYCAMORE Avenue offer parking?
No, 848 North SYCAMORE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 848 North SYCAMORE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 848 North SYCAMORE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 848 North SYCAMORE Avenue have a pool?
No, 848 North SYCAMORE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 848 North SYCAMORE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 848 North SYCAMORE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 848 North SYCAMORE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 848 North SYCAMORE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
