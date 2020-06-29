848 North SYCAMORE Avenue

Amenities

WALKER'S PARADISE! A beautiful and newly remodeled 1 bed, 1 bath apartment in Hollywood is now available! Extremely desirable and walkable location just a stone's throw away from Sprouts, Starbucks, WeWork, and very close to countless restaurants, coffee shops and bars such as Tatsu Ramen, Blu Jam Cafe, Pizzeria Mozza, Fat Sal's, M cafe, Milk, Salt & Straw and more! Everything is brand new! The unit includes stainless steel appliances including a range/oven, refrigerator and dishwasher, Central AC, recessed lighting, beautiful flooring throughout and all new tiles and fixtures. Washer and dryer in building. Small pets allowed with a deposit. Street parking only. Come and see it today!