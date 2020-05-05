All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

8445 Outland View Dr.

8445 Outland View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8445 Outland View Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91352
Sun Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Remodeled 3+2 on cul-de-sac w/appliances included! (8445 Outland View) - Single-story, Sun Valley home available FOR LEASE! Features include: 3BR + 2BA floorplan w/1250 SQF; living room; upgraded, eat-in kitchen w/granite countertops + stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave provided); spacious master bedroom w/full bath + French doors leading to backyard; central heat + air; recessed lighting; driveway parking; located on a cul-de-sac lot in the community of Glencrest Hills; backyard offers covered patio + gazebo; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE5554052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8445 Outland View Dr. have any available units?
8445 Outland View Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8445 Outland View Dr. have?
Some of 8445 Outland View Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8445 Outland View Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8445 Outland View Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8445 Outland View Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8445 Outland View Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 8445 Outland View Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 8445 Outland View Dr. offers parking.
Does 8445 Outland View Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8445 Outland View Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8445 Outland View Dr. have a pool?
No, 8445 Outland View Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 8445 Outland View Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8445 Outland View Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8445 Outland View Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8445 Outland View Dr. has units with dishwashers.
