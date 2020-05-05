8445 Outland View Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Remodeled 3+2 on cul-de-sac w/appliances included! (8445 Outland View) - Single-story, Sun Valley home available FOR LEASE! Features include: 3BR + 2BA floorplan w/1250 SQF; living room; upgraded, eat-in kitchen w/granite countertops + stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave provided); spacious master bedroom w/full bath + French doors leading to backyard; central heat + air; recessed lighting; driveway parking; located on a cul-de-sac lot in the community of Glencrest Hills; backyard offers covered patio + gazebo; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



(RLNE5554052)