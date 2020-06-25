8420 Blackburn Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage hot tub

This elegant two-bedroom unit has the cache of a private residence, and is located in LA's popular Beverly Center- Miracle Mile neighborhood adjacent to Beverly Hills. This spacious townhouse is within walking distance of Cedars Sinai Medical Center, W. 3rd St., and the Beverly Center. It features direct elevator access from the parking garage to the unit's mosaic tile entry way, and has rich mahogany colored wood floor throughout. An openly designed gourmet kitchen with granite countertop and modern stainless steel appliances anchors the spacious living room, which is accented with an exquisitely mantled built-in fireplace, and boasts window shades that can be raised with the touch of a button. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, with in-unit washer and dryer, a spa like bathroom with a vessel sink, tub and separate shower. The smaller 2nd bedroom is well suited for guests, makes the perfect home office, or nursery. A small patio area perfect for nesting adds the finishing touch