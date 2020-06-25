All apartments in Los Angeles
8420 Blackburn Avenue
Last updated June 24 2019 at 10:35 PM

8420 Blackburn Avenue

8420 Blackburn Avenue · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Mid-City West
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

8420 Blackburn Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
This elegant two-bedroom unit has the cache of a private residence, and is located in LA's popular Beverly Center- Miracle Mile neighborhood adjacent to Beverly Hills. This spacious townhouse is within walking distance of Cedars Sinai Medical Center, W. 3rd St., and the Beverly Center. It features direct elevator access from the parking garage to the unit's mosaic tile entry way, and has rich mahogany colored wood floor throughout. An openly designed gourmet kitchen with granite countertop and modern stainless steel appliances anchors the spacious living room, which is accented with an exquisitely mantled built-in fireplace, and boasts window shades that can be raised with the touch of a button. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, with in-unit washer and dryer, a spa like bathroom with a vessel sink, tub and separate shower. The smaller 2nd bedroom is well suited for guests, makes the perfect home office, or nursery. A small patio area perfect for nesting adds the finishing touch

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8420 Blackburn Avenue have any available units?
8420 Blackburn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8420 Blackburn Avenue have?
Some of 8420 Blackburn Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8420 Blackburn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8420 Blackburn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8420 Blackburn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8420 Blackburn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8420 Blackburn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8420 Blackburn Avenue offers parking.
Does 8420 Blackburn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8420 Blackburn Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8420 Blackburn Avenue have a pool?
No, 8420 Blackburn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8420 Blackburn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8420 Blackburn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8420 Blackburn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8420 Blackburn Avenue has units with dishwashers.
