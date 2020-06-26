Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8350 Burnet Avenue
Last updated May 20 2020 at 6:45 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8350 Burnet Avenue
8350 Burnet Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
8350 Burnet Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills East
Amenities
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CONTACT AGENT JONATHAN QUAN FOR SHOWINGS 626-840-0113 CALL OR TEXT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8350 Burnet Avenue have any available units?
8350 Burnet Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 8350 Burnet Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8350 Burnet Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8350 Burnet Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8350 Burnet Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 8350 Burnet Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8350 Burnet Avenue offers parking.
Does 8350 Burnet Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8350 Burnet Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8350 Burnet Avenue have a pool?
No, 8350 Burnet Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8350 Burnet Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8350 Burnet Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8350 Burnet Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8350 Burnet Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8350 Burnet Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8350 Burnet Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
