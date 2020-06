Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Charming 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath (one with jacuzzi tub) single-family home for rent. Amazing pool and with redwood deck and pergola. Great for entertaining. Great neighborhood. Walking distance to restaurant and shopping, golf course, recreation center and LMU. Short drive to the beach or to LAX. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, washer/dryer. Central air/heat, fireplace. Separate garage is remodeled; ideal for studio or game room.