825 SAN MIGUEL Avenue
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:59 PM

825 SAN MIGUEL Avenue

825 San Miguel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

825 San Miguel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 SAN MIGUEL Avenue have any available units?
825 SAN MIGUEL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 825 SAN MIGUEL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
825 SAN MIGUEL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 SAN MIGUEL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 825 SAN MIGUEL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 825 SAN MIGUEL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 825 SAN MIGUEL Avenue offers parking.
Does 825 SAN MIGUEL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 SAN MIGUEL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 SAN MIGUEL Avenue have a pool?
No, 825 SAN MIGUEL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 825 SAN MIGUEL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 825 SAN MIGUEL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 825 SAN MIGUEL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 SAN MIGUEL Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 825 SAN MIGUEL Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 825 SAN MIGUEL Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
