Los Angeles, CA
8180 MANITOBA Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8180 MANITOBA Street

8180 Manitoba Street · No Longer Available
Location

8180 Manitoba Street, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
sauna
Pacific Club. Spacious great room with modern fireplace, storage, & 2 large balcony overlooking the pool complete the perfect entertaining space. Gourmet kitchen light and bright with granite counters. Dining area flexible to be a home office. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Master suite includes balcony & updated dual vanity sinks, soaking tub & shower. Second bedroom and private updated bath. Loads of storage cabinets in hall. Full size washer/dryer laundry area in unit. For the relaxed coastal lifestyle complex has 2 pools, sauna, gym, racquetball, basketball hoop, rec room, 2 side x side parking, and conceirge in a secured access building. Great location walking distance to beach. Elevator access to second floor. Great location adjacent to silicon beach close to LAX, Playa Vista, and easy access to freeways. Ocean breezes in a beach community. One year preferred. Furnished at $3950/month. Unfurnished at $3800/month. Perfect for corporate housing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8180 MANITOBA Street have any available units?
8180 MANITOBA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8180 MANITOBA Street have?
Some of 8180 MANITOBA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8180 MANITOBA Street currently offering any rent specials?
8180 MANITOBA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8180 MANITOBA Street pet-friendly?
No, 8180 MANITOBA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8180 MANITOBA Street offer parking?
Yes, 8180 MANITOBA Street offers parking.
Does 8180 MANITOBA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8180 MANITOBA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8180 MANITOBA Street have a pool?
Yes, 8180 MANITOBA Street has a pool.
Does 8180 MANITOBA Street have accessible units?
No, 8180 MANITOBA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8180 MANITOBA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8180 MANITOBA Street has units with dishwashers.
