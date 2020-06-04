8180 MANITOBA Street

Amenities

Pacific Club. Spacious great room with modern fireplace, storage, & 2 large balcony overlooking the pool complete the perfect entertaining space. Gourmet kitchen light and bright with granite counters. Dining area flexible to be a home office. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Master suite includes balcony & updated dual vanity sinks, soaking tub & shower. Second bedroom and private updated bath. Loads of storage cabinets in hall. Full size washer/dryer laundry area in unit. For the relaxed coastal lifestyle complex has 2 pools, sauna, gym, racquetball, basketball hoop, rec room, 2 side x side parking, and conceirge in a secured access building. Great location walking distance to beach. Elevator access to second floor. Great location adjacent to silicon beach close to LAX, Playa Vista, and easy access to freeways. Ocean breezes in a beach community. One year preferred. Furnished at $3950/month. Unfurnished at $3800/month. Perfect for corporate housing.