811 South MANSFIELD Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Refined elegant 1927 Spanish Revival duplex centrally located in Miracle Mile. Large living room with gracious Batchelder fireplace, coved ceiling, and rich dark hardwood floors with intricate marquetry detailing. Formal dining room that could also be used as a den. Spacious bright remodeled kitchen with clean lines, stainless steel appliances, wine fridge, center island, and dining area. All bedrooms have remodeled en-suite baths, and there is a guest bath off the center hall. Master bath has double vanities and separate bath and tub. Additional features include NEST system, ADT, yard, and private two car garage with storage. Ideal home with perfect combination of classic design and quality modern upgrades.