Los Angeles, CA
811 South MANSFIELD Avenue
Last updated February 28 2020 at 12:20 PM

811 South MANSFIELD Avenue

811 South Mansfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

811 South Mansfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Refined elegant 1927 Spanish Revival duplex centrally located in Miracle Mile. Large living room with gracious Batchelder fireplace, coved ceiling, and rich dark hardwood floors with intricate marquetry detailing. Formal dining room that could also be used as a den. Spacious bright remodeled kitchen with clean lines, stainless steel appliances, wine fridge, center island, and dining area. All bedrooms have remodeled en-suite baths, and there is a guest bath off the center hall. Master bath has double vanities and separate bath and tub. Additional features include NEST system, ADT, yard, and private two car garage with storage. Ideal home with perfect combination of classic design and quality modern upgrades.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 South MANSFIELD Avenue have any available units?
811 South MANSFIELD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 South MANSFIELD Avenue have?
Some of 811 South MANSFIELD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 South MANSFIELD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
811 South MANSFIELD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 South MANSFIELD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 811 South MANSFIELD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 811 South MANSFIELD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 811 South MANSFIELD Avenue offers parking.
Does 811 South MANSFIELD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 811 South MANSFIELD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 South MANSFIELD Avenue have a pool?
No, 811 South MANSFIELD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 811 South MANSFIELD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 811 South MANSFIELD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 811 South MANSFIELD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 South MANSFIELD Avenue has units with dishwashers.

