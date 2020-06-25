803 BOCCACCIO Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities bocce court

This inspiring architectural Venice bungalow, designed by sculptor Garfield Smith, is airy and soaked with sunlight. The open floor plan is wonderful for entertaining, with high ceilings, exposed beams and rafters that incorporate more than 100 clerestory windows, & glass doors in every room that open to one of 5 serene outdoor spaces that ring around the property. The main living space is anchored by a curving kitchen with honed soapstone counters & colorful Mexican tiles, set between a sunken living room with American cherry wood floors and a dining room with soothing cool anthracite-slate-like tile floors. The two comfortable bedrooms are located in a separate wing of the house, and feature Douglas Fir cabinetry and textured Portuguese cork floors. Come experience the essence of indoor-outdoor California living, in a soulful living space just moments away from Abbot Kinney & Venice Beach. Available in July 2019.