All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 803 BOCCACCIO Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
803 BOCCACCIO Avenue
Last updated July 28 2019 at 11:47 AM

803 BOCCACCIO Avenue

803 Boccaccio Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

803 Boccaccio Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
bocce court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bocce court
This inspiring architectural Venice bungalow, designed by sculptor Garfield Smith, is airy and soaked with sunlight. The open floor plan is wonderful for entertaining, with high ceilings, exposed beams and rafters that incorporate more than 100 clerestory windows, & glass doors in every room that open to one of 5 serene outdoor spaces that ring around the property. The main living space is anchored by a curving kitchen with honed soapstone counters & colorful Mexican tiles, set between a sunken living room with American cherry wood floors and a dining room with soothing cool anthracite-slate-like tile floors. The two comfortable bedrooms are located in a separate wing of the house, and feature Douglas Fir cabinetry and textured Portuguese cork floors. Come experience the essence of indoor-outdoor California living, in a soulful living space just moments away from Abbot Kinney & Venice Beach. Available in July 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 BOCCACCIO Avenue have any available units?
803 BOCCACCIO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 803 BOCCACCIO Avenue have?
Some of 803 BOCCACCIO Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and bocce court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 BOCCACCIO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
803 BOCCACCIO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 BOCCACCIO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 803 BOCCACCIO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 803 BOCCACCIO Avenue offer parking?
No, 803 BOCCACCIO Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 803 BOCCACCIO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 BOCCACCIO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 BOCCACCIO Avenue have a pool?
No, 803 BOCCACCIO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 803 BOCCACCIO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 803 BOCCACCIO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 803 BOCCACCIO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 BOCCACCIO Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Pegasus
612 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College