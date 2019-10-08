All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 800 HAMPTON Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
800 HAMPTON Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

800 HAMPTON Drive

800 Hampton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

800 Hampton Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
guest parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
guest parking
internet access
This 15-unit complex is located in northern Venice two blocks south of Gold's gym, three blocks from the beach. This 1,602sqft unit is wired for media and Internet access and has been designed to provide a flexible living arrangement. The compound entry is through a gated courtyard that contains visitor parking. The ground floor is accessed directly from the garage or private side yard and includes ceilings over 14 feet high. The kitchen and dining area are on the second floor and overlook the double high main space. The second-floor ceiling has been split to create two distinct rooms of varying height. The bedroom is on the upper floor and has an outdoor balcony. Interior finishes and appliances include concrete floors on the ground level, natural bamboo flooring upstairs, fully tiled bathroom kitchen with stainless steel counter-top. The appliances include a stove and refrigerator. This is a general description of the complex. Variations exist among the units.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 HAMPTON Drive have any available units?
800 HAMPTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 HAMPTON Drive have?
Some of 800 HAMPTON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 HAMPTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
800 HAMPTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 HAMPTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 800 HAMPTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 800 HAMPTON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 800 HAMPTON Drive offers parking.
Does 800 HAMPTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 HAMPTON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 HAMPTON Drive have a pool?
No, 800 HAMPTON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 800 HAMPTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 800 HAMPTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 800 HAMPTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 HAMPTON Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College