All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7956 Lurline Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7956 Lurline Avenue
Last updated March 8 2020 at 3:40 PM

7956 Lurline Avenue

7956 Lurline Avenue · (949) 409-8585
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Winnetka
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7956 Lurline Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1401 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom/2 bath home has a 2 car detached garage and sits on a corner lot in Winnetka. Recently remodeled, the kitchen boasts granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Double pane vinyl windows have been installed throughout along with new engineered hardwood flooring. Both bathrooms have been remodeled and upgraded and there are washer/dryer hookups in the unit. It is located close to Pierce College, Lake Balboa and Beilenson Park, and various shopping and dining destinations. It's also a short drive to the 101, 118, and 405 freeways. To apply, visit https://24hourpm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7956 Lurline Avenue have any available units?
7956 Lurline Avenue has a unit available for $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7956 Lurline Avenue have?
Some of 7956 Lurline Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7956 Lurline Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7956 Lurline Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7956 Lurline Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7956 Lurline Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7956 Lurline Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7956 Lurline Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7956 Lurline Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7956 Lurline Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7956 Lurline Avenue have a pool?
No, 7956 Lurline Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7956 Lurline Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7956 Lurline Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7956 Lurline Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7956 Lurline Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7956 Lurline Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity