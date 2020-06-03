7956 Lurline Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 bedroom/2 bath home has a 2 car detached garage and sits on a corner lot in Winnetka. Recently remodeled, the kitchen boasts granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Double pane vinyl windows have been installed throughout along with new engineered hardwood flooring. Both bathrooms have been remodeled and upgraded and there are washer/dryer hookups in the unit. It is located close to Pierce College, Lake Balboa and Beilenson Park, and various shopping and dining destinations. It's also a short drive to the 101, 118, and 405 freeways. To apply, visit https://24hourpm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp.