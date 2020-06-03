All apartments in Los Angeles
7945 Bellaire Ave

7945 Bellaire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7945 Bellaire Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
It has 21000 land gated waiting for you

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7945 Bellaire Ave have any available units?
7945 Bellaire Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7945 Bellaire Ave have?
Some of 7945 Bellaire Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7945 Bellaire Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7945 Bellaire Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7945 Bellaire Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7945 Bellaire Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7945 Bellaire Ave offer parking?
No, 7945 Bellaire Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7945 Bellaire Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7945 Bellaire Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7945 Bellaire Ave have a pool?
No, 7945 Bellaire Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7945 Bellaire Ave have accessible units?
No, 7945 Bellaire Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7945 Bellaire Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7945 Bellaire Ave has units with dishwashers.
