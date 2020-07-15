All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

7935 OCEANUS Drive

7935 Oceanus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7935 Oceanus Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Perched in the hills of L.A.'s coveted Mt. Olympus neighborhood and set on almost half an acre, this magnificent Spanish estate showcases a seamless, open floor plan, exquisitely crafted finishes and exceptional grounds for the quintessential California lifestyle. Designed by the renowned Dalinger Designs, seamless living spaces are highlighted by soaring, vaulted, hand-hewn wood beam ceilings, custom lighting fixtures, forged wrought iron details and wide-plank European oak floors. A spectacular chef's kitchen and dining area flow to a light-filled family room with canyon views and living room with a stone fireplace and folding glass doors leading to an expansive backyard. The refined master suite with city views boasts soaring, beamed ceilings, a private balcony and spa-like bath with copper soaking tub. A grassy yard with a swimming pool, spa, dining area, built-in grill, and fire pit, full smart home system and two-car auto gallery complete this serene and sophisticated retreat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7935 OCEANUS Drive have any available units?
7935 OCEANUS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7935 OCEANUS Drive have?
Some of 7935 OCEANUS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7935 OCEANUS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7935 OCEANUS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7935 OCEANUS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7935 OCEANUS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7935 OCEANUS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7935 OCEANUS Drive offers parking.
Does 7935 OCEANUS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7935 OCEANUS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7935 OCEANUS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7935 OCEANUS Drive has a pool.
Does 7935 OCEANUS Drive have accessible units?
No, 7935 OCEANUS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7935 OCEANUS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7935 OCEANUS Drive has units with dishwashers.
