7935 OCEANUS Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool fire pit

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Perched in the hills of L.A.'s coveted Mt. Olympus neighborhood and set on almost half an acre, this magnificent Spanish estate showcases a seamless, open floor plan, exquisitely crafted finishes and exceptional grounds for the quintessential California lifestyle. Designed by the renowned Dalinger Designs, seamless living spaces are highlighted by soaring, vaulted, hand-hewn wood beam ceilings, custom lighting fixtures, forged wrought iron details and wide-plank European oak floors. A spectacular chef's kitchen and dining area flow to a light-filled family room with canyon views and living room with a stone fireplace and folding glass doors leading to an expansive backyard. The refined master suite with city views boasts soaring, beamed ceilings, a private balcony and spa-like bath with copper soaking tub. A grassy yard with a swimming pool, spa, dining area, built-in grill, and fire pit, full smart home system and two-car auto gallery complete this serene and sophisticated retreat.