7916 Agnes Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Front House has been leased. *The backhouse is under construction and available to move into by March 15th. It has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and 1280sqft for only $3000. All appliances included with a private grassy backyard and plenty of street parking available.* Welcome home to this beautiful one story house nestled in a tranquil North Hollywood neighborhood. This house has been fully and beautifully remodeled and is ready for you. Light and bright floor plan features living / dining room with laminate floor and new windows overlooking front yard drenching rooms with light. New kitchen equipped with all new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, ample cabinetry and breakfast counter.Master bedroom and two generously sized rooms share full bathroom with bathtub AND shower. House also features: recessed lights, brand new central AC, new copper plumbing, new appliances, washer and dryer, large indoor patio. Fully gated front yard with large driveway is ideal for multiple car parking. Great location close to transportation, Metro, Buses, freeways & minutes to LA Valley College, trendy Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks Fashion Square, Burbank Airport and so much more!