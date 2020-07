Amenities

garage coffee bar

Industrial Unit for Rent!! Spacious, industrial space available right next to the DMV in San Pedro. Vinyl flooring throughout, plenty of storage. For your convenience, this units comes with a garage. Unit located only minutes away from 110 Fwy, 47 Fwy, shopping centers, gas station, coffee shops, etc. Don't miss out on this opportunity.

To schedule a showing please reach out to Gabby or Christina at (3100)831-0123 or text (310)200-5584.