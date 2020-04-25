All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7604 Lily Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7604 Lily Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7604 Lily Way

7604 N Lilly Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7604 N Lilly Way, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Solar system is installed. Electricity is included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7604 Lily Way have any available units?
7604 Lily Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 7604 Lily Way currently offering any rent specials?
7604 Lily Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7604 Lily Way pet-friendly?
No, 7604 Lily Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7604 Lily Way offer parking?
No, 7604 Lily Way does not offer parking.
Does 7604 Lily Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7604 Lily Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7604 Lily Way have a pool?
No, 7604 Lily Way does not have a pool.
Does 7604 Lily Way have accessible units?
No, 7604 Lily Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7604 Lily Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7604 Lily Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7604 Lily Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7604 Lily Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Rose Avenue
1800 Rose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College