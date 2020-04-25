Rent Calculator
7604 Lily Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7604 Lily Way
7604 N Lilly Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
7604 N Lilly Way, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Solar system is installed. Electricity is included in the rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7604 Lily Way have any available units?
7604 Lily Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 7604 Lily Way currently offering any rent specials?
7604 Lily Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7604 Lily Way pet-friendly?
No, 7604 Lily Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 7604 Lily Way offer parking?
No, 7604 Lily Way does not offer parking.
Does 7604 Lily Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7604 Lily Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7604 Lily Way have a pool?
No, 7604 Lily Way does not have a pool.
Does 7604 Lily Way have accessible units?
No, 7604 Lily Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7604 Lily Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7604 Lily Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7604 Lily Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7604 Lily Way does not have units with air conditioning.
