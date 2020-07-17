7509 Kentland Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to this custom designer re-imagined "A lden" home in West Hills featuring 3 beds & 2 baths with the most incredible curb

appeal accentuated by an exquisite landscape. Situated on a quiet street and set on an expansive almost 8000sf lot. Step inside

and you will be greeted by a wide open floor plan with views to the backyard through huge picture windows and sliding door. A

custom tiled fireplace acts as the center piece and separates the dining from living areas, all of which are open to the kitchen

allowing for the ultimate in entertaining. Speaking of kitchens...this one features custom white shaker cabinetry, quartz counters

with waterfall at the peninsula, stainless steel appliances, & a stunning tile backsplash. 2 guest bedrooms are serviced by a

completely remodeled hallway bath while the master features an en-suite bath which has also been remodeled with the finest in

finishes. More notable upgrades include newer HVA C, new roof, new windows, new attic insulation, new solid interior doors,

recessed LED lighting, and much more. The backyard features several sitting areas with loads of grass and a truly professional

landscape job featuring a new irrigation system to ensure all of your new plants and flowers are well taken care of. The location

allows for easy access to both the 101 & 118 freeways, plus shopping, dining, schools, places of worship, and entertainment.

Come check this one out and see for yourself the definition of true quality!!