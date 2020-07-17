All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7509 Kentland Avenue

7509 N Kentland Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7509 N Kentland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to this custom designer re-imagined "A lden" home in West Hills featuring 3 beds & 2 baths with the most incredible curb
appeal accentuated by an exquisite landscape. Situated on a quiet street and set on an expansive almost 8000sf lot. Step inside
and you will be greeted by a wide open floor plan with views to the backyard through huge picture windows and sliding door. A
custom tiled fireplace acts as the center piece and separates the dining from living areas, all of which are open to the kitchen
allowing for the ultimate in entertaining. Speaking of kitchens...this one features custom white shaker cabinetry, quartz counters
with waterfall at the peninsula, stainless steel appliances, & a stunning tile backsplash. 2 guest bedrooms are serviced by a
completely remodeled hallway bath while the master features an en-suite bath which has also been remodeled with the finest in
finishes. More notable upgrades include newer HVA C, new roof, new windows, new attic insulation, new solid interior doors,
recessed LED lighting, and much more. The backyard features several sitting areas with loads of grass and a truly professional
landscape job featuring a new irrigation system to ensure all of your new plants and flowers are well taken care of. The location
allows for easy access to both the 101 & 118 freeways, plus shopping, dining, schools, places of worship, and entertainment.
Come check this one out and see for yourself the definition of true quality!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7509 Kentland Avenue have any available units?
7509 Kentland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 7509 Kentland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7509 Kentland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7509 Kentland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7509 Kentland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7509 Kentland Avenue offer parking?
No, 7509 Kentland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7509 Kentland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7509 Kentland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7509 Kentland Avenue have a pool?
No, 7509 Kentland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7509 Kentland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7509 Kentland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7509 Kentland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7509 Kentland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7509 Kentland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7509 Kentland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
