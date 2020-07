Amenities

Please note: I do not have a definitive move-in date as of yet. Current tenant is in the process of finding a new place. Beautiful house with front and back yards in the heart of Hollywood. Features large living/ dining room, breakfast nook off kitchen, stand-alone garage, and covered back patio. Two beds, two full baths.