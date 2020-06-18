All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 717 West Olympic.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
717 West Olympic
Last updated November 19 2019 at 9:45 AM

717 West Olympic

717 West Olympic Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Downtown Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

717 West Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $3,590* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,790* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $2,990* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,790/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Discover the best of Los Angeles, with this one-bedroom Downtown apartment with high floor views over the city. Itll be easy to simply show up and start living in this elegantly Blueground furnished apartment with its fully-equipped kitchen, spacious living room, and our dedicated, on-the-ground support. (ID #LAX14)

Designed With You In Mind

Thoughtfully designed with bespoke finishes, modern furnishings, and a fully-equipped kitchen, youll enjoy that Im home feeling with this Blueground apartment. Whether youre lounging in your charming living room streaming the latest and greatest entertainment on the smart TV or premium wireless speaker, or getting some well-earned rest on the superior quality mattress with luxury linens, youll fall in love with everything this Downtown apartment has to offer. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements

-King Bed, 70.8in/180cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Doorman
-Pet Friendly
-Swimming Pool
-Gym
-Indoor Parking
-Garden
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

Located in DTLA, this furnished apartment invites you to explore the heart of one of LAs fastest-growing neighborhoods. Today, the area represents the central business district of the city and hosts the Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC), a world-class convention and exhibition space. From museums, like The Broad, to restaurants and bars in the Historic Core or concerts and sporting events in South Park, this modern metropolis offers a well-balanced blend of business and pleasure. Among the top attractions of the area is the Walt Disney Concert Hall. Some people say that the experience of hearing a performance in its main hall is like being inside a violin. The Arts District and Chinatown are also two of the trendiest spots in Los Angeles with new restaurants and nightlife options.

A Few Things To Note

This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.
Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 West Olympic have any available units?
717 West Olympic doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 West Olympic have?
Some of 717 West Olympic's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 West Olympic currently offering any rent specials?
717 West Olympic isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 West Olympic pet-friendly?
Yes, 717 West Olympic is pet friendly.
Does 717 West Olympic offer parking?
Yes, 717 West Olympic does offer parking.
Does 717 West Olympic have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 West Olympic does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 West Olympic have a pool?
Yes, 717 West Olympic has a pool.
Does 717 West Olympic have accessible units?
No, 717 West Olympic does not have accessible units.
Does 717 West Olympic have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 West Olympic does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Sublet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Boulevard on Wilshire
5353 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College