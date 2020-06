Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful lower level condo, recently remodeled with Apple Wood hardwood floors, bathroom with tile shower, new tub, new tile flooring, new vanity and mirror cabinet. Walk in closet, new blinds, kitchen has tile counter tops, recently painted and newer washer and dryer. Canoga Lakes boast paradise living with meandering walkways, lakes, streams, waterfalls, lush landscape and an abundance of wildlife. It's the best kept secret in Canoga Park, complex is gated.