Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6735 Yucca St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6735 Yucca St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6735 Yucca St
6735 Yucca Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6735 Yucca Street, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood Hills West
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Lovely, private 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in wonderful 5-story building called The Hollywood. Luxury resort living in the heart of Hollywood. Near restaurants, music venues and entertainment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6735 Yucca St have any available units?
6735 Yucca St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 6735 Yucca St currently offering any rent specials?
6735 Yucca St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6735 Yucca St pet-friendly?
No, 6735 Yucca St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 6735 Yucca St offer parking?
No, 6735 Yucca St does not offer parking.
Does 6735 Yucca St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6735 Yucca St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6735 Yucca St have a pool?
No, 6735 Yucca St does not have a pool.
Does 6735 Yucca St have accessible units?
No, 6735 Yucca St does not have accessible units.
Does 6735 Yucca St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6735 Yucca St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6735 Yucca St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6735 Yucca St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street
Los Angeles, CA 90004
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College