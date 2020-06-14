All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

6647 Gentry Ave,

6647 Gentry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6647 Gentry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gentry House - Property Id: 155382

This property is located in the up and coming North Hollywood district. Very close to 101 & 170 freeways, shopping centers, shopping malls, grocery markets and schools. Less than a mile drive to Noho Arts District ant the Red Line Metro Station. The property has a garage to park inside and a driveway. It is a two bedroom/ one bath, with central air. Close to major studios such as CBS Radford, Warner Bros, Universal Studios. First and last for security.. Call to schedule a viewing..
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/155382p
Property Id 155382

(RLNE5145608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6647 Gentry Ave, have any available units?
6647 Gentry Ave, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6647 Gentry Ave, have?
Some of 6647 Gentry Ave,'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6647 Gentry Ave, currently offering any rent specials?
6647 Gentry Ave, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6647 Gentry Ave, pet-friendly?
Yes, 6647 Gentry Ave, is pet friendly.
Does 6647 Gentry Ave, offer parking?
Yes, 6647 Gentry Ave, offers parking.
Does 6647 Gentry Ave, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6647 Gentry Ave, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6647 Gentry Ave, have a pool?
No, 6647 Gentry Ave, does not have a pool.
Does 6647 Gentry Ave, have accessible units?
No, 6647 Gentry Ave, does not have accessible units.
Does 6647 Gentry Ave, have units with dishwashers?
No, 6647 Gentry Ave, does not have units with dishwashers.
