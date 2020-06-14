6647 Gentry Ave,

Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gentry House - Property Id: 155382



This property is located in the up and coming North Hollywood district. Very close to 101 & 170 freeways, shopping centers, shopping malls, grocery markets and schools. Less than a mile drive to Noho Arts District ant the Red Line Metro Station. The property has a garage to park inside and a driveway. It is a two bedroom/ one bath, with central air. Close to major studios such as CBS Radford, Warner Bros, Universal Studios. First and last for security.. Call to schedule a viewing..

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/155382p

Property Id 155382



(RLNE5145608)