6644 FARMDALE Avenue
Last updated November 2 2019 at 8:08 AM

6644 FARMDALE Avenue

6644 Farmdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6644 Farmdale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
[This is a duplex, 6644 & 6646 are up for rent] Spacious 1 bed/1 bath. Exterior has been recently painted. Updates include interior new paint, new flooring's, and new window blinds. Has laundry hookups inside. Tenant pays for all utilities except Water and Trash. Property is gated, with a private driveway and a detached two-car garage. Plenty of parking space. Allowed only 1 pet, under 20 lbs, with a pet deposit. Huge New Development is only a block away, NoHo West to be completed by this fall! Less than 2 miles away is the the Metro Red Rail that takes you up to DownTown LA/China Town; and the Metro Orange Bus that takes you up to Chatsworth. Less than a mile away you have Target. [CANNOT SHOW UNTIL OCT. 21st]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6644 FARMDALE Avenue have any available units?
6644 FARMDALE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6644 FARMDALE Avenue have?
Some of 6644 FARMDALE Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6644 FARMDALE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6644 FARMDALE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6644 FARMDALE Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6644 FARMDALE Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6644 FARMDALE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6644 FARMDALE Avenue offers parking.
Does 6644 FARMDALE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6644 FARMDALE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6644 FARMDALE Avenue have a pool?
No, 6644 FARMDALE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6644 FARMDALE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6644 FARMDALE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6644 FARMDALE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6644 FARMDALE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

