6644 FARMDALE Avenue

[This is a duplex, 6644 & 6646 are up for rent] Spacious 1 bed/1 bath. Exterior has been recently painted. Updates include interior new paint, new flooring's, and new window blinds. Has laundry hookups inside. Tenant pays for all utilities except Water and Trash. Property is gated, with a private driveway and a detached two-car garage. Plenty of parking space. Allowed only 1 pet, under 20 lbs, with a pet deposit. Huge New Development is only a block away, NoHo West to be completed by this fall! Less than 2 miles away is the the Metro Red Rail that takes you up to DownTown LA/China Town; and the Metro Orange Bus that takes you up to Chatsworth. Less than a mile away you have Target. [CANNOT SHOW UNTIL OCT. 21st]