6616 Farralone Avenue
Last updated May 9 2020 at 11:55 AM

6616 Farralone Avenue

6616 Farralone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6616 Farralone Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
For Rent Amazing Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in a Quiet Desirable Neighborhood in Woodland Hills

Completely renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath in a quiet desirable neighborhood in Woodland Hills. Walking distance to the Topanga Village, Topanga Mall, Costco, Restaurants and Warner Center. 1,314 sqft. home with a private backyard including a large sparkling pool and plenty of room for entertaining. Two car garage with a large brick lined driveway, separate laundry room off of kitchen with its own entrance.
New roof
New AC and Heat and ducting
New electric layout with all led lighting
New plumbing
All new flooring, bathrooms and kitchen
Quartz counters
Laundry room including washer and dryer
Drought resistant garden
Fenced pool and large covered patio
Fully finished garage with 220v for car charging
Stainless steel appliances

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6616 Farralone Avenue have any available units?
6616 Farralone Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6616 Farralone Avenue have?
Some of 6616 Farralone Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6616 Farralone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6616 Farralone Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6616 Farralone Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6616 Farralone Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6616 Farralone Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6616 Farralone Avenue offers parking.
Does 6616 Farralone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6616 Farralone Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6616 Farralone Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6616 Farralone Avenue has a pool.
Does 6616 Farralone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6616 Farralone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6616 Farralone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6616 Farralone Avenue has units with dishwashers.

