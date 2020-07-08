6616 Farralone Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

For Rent Amazing Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in a Quiet Desirable Neighborhood in Woodland Hills



Completely renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath in a quiet desirable neighborhood in Woodland Hills. Walking distance to the Topanga Village, Topanga Mall, Costco, Restaurants and Warner Center. 1,314 sqft. home with a private backyard including a large sparkling pool and plenty of room for entertaining. Two car garage with a large brick lined driveway, separate laundry room off of kitchen with its own entrance.

New roof

New AC and Heat and ducting

New electric layout with all led lighting

New plumbing

All new flooring, bathrooms and kitchen

Quartz counters

Laundry room including washer and dryer

Drought resistant garden

Fenced pool and large covered patio

Fully finished garage with 220v for car charging

Stainless steel appliances