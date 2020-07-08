6616 Farralone Avenue

Amenities
For Rent Amazing Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in a Quiet Desirable Neighborhood in Woodland Hills
Completely renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath in a quiet desirable neighborhood in Woodland Hills. Walking distance to the Topanga Village, Topanga Mall, Costco, Restaurants and Warner Center. 1,314 sqft. home with a private backyard including a large sparkling pool and plenty of room for entertaining. Two car garage with a large brick lined driveway, separate laundry room off of kitchen with its own entrance.
New roof
New AC and Heat and ducting
New electric layout with all led lighting
New plumbing
All new flooring, bathrooms and kitchen
Quartz counters
Laundry room including washer and dryer
Drought resistant garden
Fenced pool and large covered patio
Fully finished garage with 220v for car charging
Stainless steel appliances