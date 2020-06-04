Rent Calculator
6558 N Figueroa St
6558 N Figueroa Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
6558 N Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
LLC - Property Id: 131093
LAUNDRY HOOK UP.. NEAR BUS STOP AND GOOD HIGHLAND PARK AREA
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/131093p
Property Id 131093
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5017702)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6558 N Figueroa St have any available units?
6558 N Figueroa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 6558 N Figueroa St currently offering any rent specials?
6558 N Figueroa St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6558 N Figueroa St pet-friendly?
No, 6558 N Figueroa St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 6558 N Figueroa St offer parking?
No, 6558 N Figueroa St does not offer parking.
Does 6558 N Figueroa St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6558 N Figueroa St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6558 N Figueroa St have a pool?
No, 6558 N Figueroa St does not have a pool.
Does 6558 N Figueroa St have accessible units?
No, 6558 N Figueroa St does not have accessible units.
Does 6558 N Figueroa St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6558 N Figueroa St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6558 N Figueroa St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6558 N Figueroa St does not have units with air conditioning.
