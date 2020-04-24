All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6511 Gloria Avenue
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM

6511 Gloria Avenue

6511 Gloria Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6511 Gloria Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Spectacular gated one story home w/Private entry attached Guest House on expansive lot in desirable Lake Balboa neighborhood. Completely remodeled & expanded. Custom double door entrance leads to open floor plan w/huge Great room for all of your living & entertaining needs w/vaulted ceilings, stone floors, fireplace, large dining space & a cooks kitchen with all of the high end finishes for the most discriminating. Full home Theatre In Living room & Master bedroom. Integrated lighting & sound system features the latest in technology incl. Nest & HD Security system. Windows flood the rooms with sunlight. The Master with w/vaulted ceilings has a large closet, Spa bath with the most stunning finishes. Each of the main home bedrooms feature an en-suite bath & each features the best in stone and marbles available. There is an attached fully loaded Guest House with living room, kitchen, separate bedroom & bath accessed by a private entrance perfect for in-laws or other. This estate like property & the gardens delight beyond compare with lushly landscaped grounds, spectacular canopy of trees, vegetable gardens along with numerous fruit trees including cherry, apple, lemon, lime, orange, pomegranate, fig & more! The Resort yard w/covered loggia is perfect for outdoor dining, Koi pond w/dramatic waterfall, large heated swimmers pool & spa w/dazzling night lighting. 2 car garage w/additional gated parking or RV access. If privacy matters this is the place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6511 Gloria Avenue have any available units?
6511 Gloria Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6511 Gloria Avenue have?
Some of 6511 Gloria Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6511 Gloria Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6511 Gloria Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6511 Gloria Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6511 Gloria Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6511 Gloria Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6511 Gloria Avenue offers parking.
Does 6511 Gloria Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6511 Gloria Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6511 Gloria Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6511 Gloria Avenue has a pool.
Does 6511 Gloria Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6511 Gloria Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6511 Gloria Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6511 Gloria Avenue has units with dishwashers.
