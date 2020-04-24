6511 Gloria Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room

Spectacular gated one story home w/Private entry attached Guest House on expansive lot in desirable Lake Balboa neighborhood. Completely remodeled & expanded. Custom double door entrance leads to open floor plan w/huge Great room for all of your living & entertaining needs w/vaulted ceilings, stone floors, fireplace, large dining space & a cooks kitchen with all of the high end finishes for the most discriminating. Full home Theatre In Living room & Master bedroom. Integrated lighting & sound system features the latest in technology incl. Nest & HD Security system. Windows flood the rooms with sunlight. The Master with w/vaulted ceilings has a large closet, Spa bath with the most stunning finishes. Each of the main home bedrooms feature an en-suite bath & each features the best in stone and marbles available. There is an attached fully loaded Guest House with living room, kitchen, separate bedroom & bath accessed by a private entrance perfect for in-laws or other. This estate like property & the gardens delight beyond compare with lushly landscaped grounds, spectacular canopy of trees, vegetable gardens along with numerous fruit trees including cherry, apple, lemon, lime, orange, pomegranate, fig & more! The Resort yard w/covered loggia is perfect for outdoor dining, Koi pond w/dramatic waterfall, large heated swimmers pool & spa w/dazzling night lighting. 2 car garage w/additional gated parking or RV access. If privacy matters this is the place.