Los Angeles, CA
6507 RANDI Avenue
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:06 AM

6507 RANDI Avenue

6507 Randi Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6507 Randi Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, Woodland Hills gem with a large, grassy yard and mature lemon trees. This lovely home has a spacious living room with hardwood floors throughout. The home has dual pane windows, central AC/heat, recessed lighting, laundry room, stainless steel appliances, tile counter tops, master bathroom with jetted tub, and a driveway that can accommodate multiple vehicles. The location couldn't be more convenient: near Westfield Shopping (Topanga mall), Costco, The Village, Warner Center, multiple dining options, and the 101 freeway. The new owners have made multiple upgrades including a new refrigerator, freshly painted interior, exterior, garage, and new backyard fences. This beautiful home has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6507 RANDI Avenue have any available units?
6507 RANDI Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6507 RANDI Avenue have?
Some of 6507 RANDI Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6507 RANDI Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6507 RANDI Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6507 RANDI Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6507 RANDI Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6507 RANDI Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6507 RANDI Avenue offers parking.
Does 6507 RANDI Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6507 RANDI Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6507 RANDI Avenue have a pool?
No, 6507 RANDI Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6507 RANDI Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6507 RANDI Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6507 RANDI Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6507 RANDI Avenue has units with dishwashers.

