6507 RANDI Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, Woodland Hills gem with a large, grassy yard and mature lemon trees. This lovely home has a spacious living room with hardwood floors throughout. The home has dual pane windows, central AC/heat, recessed lighting, laundry room, stainless steel appliances, tile counter tops, master bathroom with jetted tub, and a driveway that can accommodate multiple vehicles. The location couldn't be more convenient: near Westfield Shopping (Topanga mall), Costco, The Village, Warner Center, multiple dining options, and the 101 freeway. The new owners have made multiple upgrades including a new refrigerator, freshly painted interior, exterior, garage, and new backyard fences. This beautiful home has it all!