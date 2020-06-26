All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM

6460 Mammoth Ave

6460 Mammoth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6460 Mammoth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Completely remodeled upper unit in quiet building on quiet tree lined street Brand new hardwood floors (no laminate) Brand new ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms Brand new carpet in bedrooms Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, maple cabinets, refrigerator and dishwasher. 3 A/C units in living room and both bedrooms Lots of closet space including a walk in, hall closet, pantry and linen closet Small building with controlled access, gated parking (2 spots-tandem) pool and laundry on site This unit is available for an immediate move in and can be viewed by calling show contact info
$1950/ month
$1950/deposit SORRY NO PETS

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4920796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6460 Mammoth Ave have any available units?
6460 Mammoth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6460 Mammoth Ave have?
Some of 6460 Mammoth Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6460 Mammoth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6460 Mammoth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6460 Mammoth Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6460 Mammoth Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6460 Mammoth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6460 Mammoth Ave offers parking.
Does 6460 Mammoth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6460 Mammoth Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6460 Mammoth Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6460 Mammoth Ave has a pool.
Does 6460 Mammoth Ave have accessible units?
No, 6460 Mammoth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6460 Mammoth Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6460 Mammoth Ave has units with dishwashers.
