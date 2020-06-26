6460 Mammoth Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Completely remodeled upper unit in quiet building on quiet tree lined street Brand new hardwood floors (no laminate) Brand new ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms Brand new carpet in bedrooms Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, maple cabinets, refrigerator and dishwasher. 3 A/C units in living room and both bedrooms Lots of closet space including a walk in, hall closet, pantry and linen closet Small building with controlled access, gated parking (2 spots-tandem) pool and laundry on site This unit is available for an immediate move in and can be viewed by calling show contact info

$1950/ month

$1950/deposit SORRY NO PETS



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4920796)