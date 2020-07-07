All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 16 2020 at 3:04 AM

6408 DIX Street

6408 Dix Street · No Longer Available
Location

6408 Dix Street, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming, updated craftsman home in prime Hollywood. This home is in a very desirable neighborhood walking distance from some of the most exciting locations in Hollywood. House is in great condition and gated on all sides for privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6408 DIX Street have any available units?
6408 DIX Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6408 DIX Street have?
Some of 6408 DIX Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6408 DIX Street currently offering any rent specials?
6408 DIX Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6408 DIX Street pet-friendly?
No, 6408 DIX Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6408 DIX Street offer parking?
Yes, 6408 DIX Street offers parking.
Does 6408 DIX Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6408 DIX Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6408 DIX Street have a pool?
No, 6408 DIX Street does not have a pool.
Does 6408 DIX Street have accessible units?
No, 6408 DIX Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6408 DIX Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6408 DIX Street has units with dishwashers.

