6401 COMMODORE SLOAT Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Come live in beautiful, historic Carthay Circle. Bright with plenty of light flowing in through floor-to-ceiling windows, this home features a spacious kitchen, generous dining room, wood flooring throughout, and a large brand new master bathroom. This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath beauty is technically a duplex but is laid out like a single-family residence with only one small wall connecting to the second unit. It includes an assigned two-car garage, parking in front of the garage, and plenty of permitted street parking. Located in an amazing neighborhood walking distance to great gyms, famous Beverly Hills restaurants, family parks & recreation, top private and public schools, & world-renowned museums. Quiet, tree-lined streets & fantastic neighbors make this the perfect place to call, "home". Unit Sq Ft is approx 1900. Zillow is not accurate. *No showings until after October 7th*