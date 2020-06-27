All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6401 COMMODORE SLOAT Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6401 COMMODORE SLOAT Drive
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:14 PM

6401 COMMODORE SLOAT Drive

6401 Commodore Sloat Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6401 Commodore Sloat Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come live in beautiful, historic Carthay Circle. Bright with plenty of light flowing in through floor-to-ceiling windows, this home features a spacious kitchen, generous dining room, wood flooring throughout, and a large brand new master bathroom. This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath beauty is technically a duplex but is laid out like a single-family residence with only one small wall connecting to the second unit. It includes an assigned two-car garage, parking in front of the garage, and plenty of permitted street parking. Located in an amazing neighborhood walking distance to great gyms, famous Beverly Hills restaurants, family parks & recreation, top private and public schools, & world-renowned museums. Quiet, tree-lined streets & fantastic neighbors make this the perfect place to call, "home". Unit Sq Ft is approx 1900. Zillow is not accurate. *No showings until after October 7th*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6401 COMMODORE SLOAT Drive have any available units?
6401 COMMODORE SLOAT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6401 COMMODORE SLOAT Drive have?
Some of 6401 COMMODORE SLOAT Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6401 COMMODORE SLOAT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6401 COMMODORE SLOAT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6401 COMMODORE SLOAT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6401 COMMODORE SLOAT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6401 COMMODORE SLOAT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6401 COMMODORE SLOAT Drive offers parking.
Does 6401 COMMODORE SLOAT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6401 COMMODORE SLOAT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6401 COMMODORE SLOAT Drive have a pool?
No, 6401 COMMODORE SLOAT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6401 COMMODORE SLOAT Drive have accessible units?
No, 6401 COMMODORE SLOAT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6401 COMMODORE SLOAT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6401 COMMODORE SLOAT Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College